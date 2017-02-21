Mukesh Ambani’s big announcement about Reliance Jio: Here is how to watch it live

Reliance Jio will be hogging the limelight as Reliance Industries’ chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani will be announcing something big today. The live-stream kicks off 1:30 pm (IST), and you’ll be able to watch the announcement on the company’s YouTube channel, its Facebook page and Twitter account. In addition, Ambani’s speech can also be watched live on Jio Chat and Jio Play apps. The company has not given any indication around what to expect from today’s event, although the announcement could extend its free services to June 2017. Ambani could also announce its 4G VoLTE feature phone bundled with free data and services. Reliance Jio recently crossed 100 million subscribers, achieving the feat in less than six months of its launch.

Mukesh Ambani LIVE UPDATES:

Join us for all the news, analysis and market reactions.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd