Reliance Communications unveils Rs 299 monthly plan, Rozana offer: Here are the details

Reliance Communications has rolled out a Rs 299 monthly rental plan for prepaid users, and the company says this is the ‘lowest rates ever’. Reliance Mobiles, from its official Twitter handle posted a tweet that read, “Reliance Mobile introduces the lowest rates ever! Starting at Rs. 299 monthly rental.” The company also put out a link to buy the plan accompanied by a promotional picture. “Cheaper that a pair of Shoes. Introducing the lowest monthly rentals ever,” the picture read. The Rs 299 plan offers unlimited texts, data as well as calls.

Reliance Communications also unveiled its ‘Rozana’ offer that gives users 1GB data per day along with 30 minutes of calls per day at a recharge of Rs 193. Validity is 28 days. “Make your Thursday’s thoughtful with Rozana offer. Recharge for Rs.193 to avail 1GB/data & 30min Unlimited Calling,” the company announced in a tweet.

Data war in India has become intense thanks to the entry of Reliance Jio. Telecom operators like Airtel, Idea, Vodafone, BSNL, and more are at loggerheads to provide the most affordable data tariffs. Jio recently updated its Dhan Dhana Dhan plans to extend validity and offer more data, compared to earlier. The company also unveiled new prepaid and postpaid data plans starting at Rs 349 and Rs 399 respectively.

Rival Airtel has rolled out Rs 399 plan that offers 1GB data per day for 84 days, along with unlimited local and STD calls. Other 84GB plans include Rs 293 plan that offers unlimited local, STD calls on Airtels’ network, and a Rs 449 with that gives and unlimited local and STD calls. Validity for both the plans is 84 days each and they there’s 1GB data per day limit.

Coming to Vodafone, the company has a Rs 445 plan for students, which comes with 84 days of validity, along with discounts for Ola, Zomato, etc. It gives 1GB data per day, and bundles voice calls and free SMS as well. Vodafone’s First Recharge Coupon (FRC) plan at Rs 244 offers 70 GB data for customers at 1GB data per day, unlimited local and STD calls within Vodafone network.

