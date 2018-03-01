Reliance Big TV to offer free HD channels for 1 year: Here’s how to avail the offer

Reliance Big TV is offering its HD HEVC set-top-box that can be pre-booked from the company’s official site starting March 1. Reliance Big TV is offering its HD HEVC set-top-box that can be pre-booked from the company’s official site starting March 1.

Reliance Big TV has announced a new offer where it will provide an access to free HD channels for one year. As part of the Digital India initiative, Reliance Big TV is offering its HD HEVC set-top-box that can be pre-booked from the company’s official site starting March 1. The set-up-box comes with features such as scheduled recording, YouTube support, and a USB port.

Other than offering one year of free HD channels, the company will give users access to 500 free to air channels for free for a period of 5 years. ” Starting from today, entertainment comes effectively free of cost, with the latest offer by Reliance Big TV. Now every Indian household can enjoy high-quality home entertainment & students can have free of cost access to education content with latest HD HEVC set-top-box”, said Vijender Singh, Director, Reliance Big TV.

Pre-bookings for the newly announced set-top-box has already begun. All you need to head over to Reliance Big TV website, where you can book a connection by paying Rs 499. It should be noted that you also need to pay Rs 1500 to install the set-top-box and outdoor unit (ODU). After the free year of services ends, users need to pay a monthly payment of Rs 300 for the next two years to claim the refund initially paid during booking and installation of the set-top-box and outdoor unit (ODU). The company says deliveries will commence after 30 days from the date of booking.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Anil Ambani-led Reliance communications will sell its Direct-to-home business to Veecom media. The move is aimed to reduce the company’s debt burden.

