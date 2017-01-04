Yahoo messenger introduces read receipts, typing indicators and emojis in new update

Despite being late to the competition, Yahoo introduces three major updates which improve user experience for those who still use Yahoo Messenger. The read receipts are similar to Whatsapp’s blue tick marks which indicate a person has read your message.

Yahoo’s typing indicators are signified by three ellipses which show up when the person you are conversing with starts typing. When regular emojis aren’t enough, there is the assumption that bigger is always better and the feelings behind it are better conveyed. Yahoo’s emojis have gone the same way.

Yahoo Messenger’s update is available on Google’s Playstore Apple’s Appstore as well as the web and desktop.

Yahoo’s earlier update in August 2016 upgraded the messenger app for Mac and Window and one could instantly share photos and gifs with regular messages. Then the Yahoo Messenger update included a drag and drop feature which allowed users to share multiple photos at once. It also allowed you to like an image or post from your friends. It was also equipped desktop notification so that users who were multi-tasking did not miss any messages.

The most exciting part of this update was it allowed you to unsend something which had an option of taking back a photo or a Gif you shouldn’t have.

Yahoo also suffered a massive hack where a million accounts were compromised forcing Verizon to rework the deal due to the compromise on security. Yahoo’s core operating business was recently sold off to Verizon for $4.8 billion, a sad outcome for the former Internet giant that was as big (if not bigger) than Google or Facebook in its time.

Yahoo was founded in 1994 by Jerry Yang and David Filo as a site that worked as a directory for other websites. Nearly one billion users a month are still using services provided by Yahoo.

