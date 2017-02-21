Ravi Shankar Prasad seeks Satya Nadella’s help for DigiGaon initiative

In a separate tweet, the Union Law Minister said, “Requested @satyanadella to consider the use of their innovative technology in the proposed Digigaon ( Digital Village ) initiative.” In a separate tweet, the Union Law Minister said, “Requested @satyanadella to consider the use of their innovative technology in the proposed Digigaon ( Digital Village ) initiative.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today. Prasad, in a tweet said Nadella ‘deeply’ appreciates the success of #DigitalIndia program and described it as transformative. He posted a picture on Twitter with Nadella and said, “Had a good &productive meeting with @satyanadella. He deeply appreciated the success of ongoing #DigitalIndia program,which is transformative.”

In a separate tweet, the Union Law Minister said, “Requested @satyanadella to consider the use of their innovative technology in the proposed Digigaon ( Digital Village ) initiative.” He hasn’t disclosed other details of the meeting.

The Microsoft CEO yesterday announced company’s exclusive partnership with e-commerce platform Flipkart, wherein the latter will adopt Microsoft Azure as its exclusive public cloud platform. Flipkart will use Azure’s artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics capabilities to optimise things such as advertising, merchandising and customer service.

Had a good &productive meeting with @satyanadella.He deeply appreciated the success of ongoing #DigitalIndia program,which is transformative pic.twitter.com/GDx4Xa0oFb — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 21, 2017

Requested @satyanadella to consider the use of their innovative technology in the proposed Digigaon ( Digital Village ) initiative. pic.twitter.com/F6YFzbbhed — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 21, 2017

The India-born Microsoft CEO also discussed about the digital world, cloud computing and artificial intelligence at an event in Bengaluru. In a discussion with Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Nadella said data is the new natural resource that can empower every citizen in a country like India, he said. he talked about state governments using data resources and computing power for governance.

Satya Nadella will take the stage at company’s Future Decoded event in Mumbai tomorrow. Microsoft’s flagship technology and business conference will explore how digital technology is empowering people and organisations across governments, education, banks, hospitals, e-commerce, entertainment, and manufacturing organizations.

The two-day event will be attended by leaders like Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh, Lord Jonathan Evans, Former Director General, MI5, Günter Butschek, CEO, Tata Motors Ltd., Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman and MD, and Havells.

