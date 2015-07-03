Ratan Tata: The tech-smart investor

Published: July 3, 2015 3:28 am
Chairman Emiritus of Tata Sons Ltd Ratan Tata has invested in nearly a dozen companies over the last one year.
Made in his personal capacity, the amounts invested has not been disclosed.
A common factor running through his choices is that most firms are in the tech or digital sector.
Here’s a look at his investments made by him that include the likes of e-tailer Snapdeal to his latest investment in Ola.
