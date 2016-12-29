Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor to be in focus at CES 2017

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835: In this file photo, Keith Kressin, senior vice president for product management at Qualcomm and Ben Suh, senior vice president, foundry marketing at Samsung, show off the new 10nm processor. (Source: Qualcomm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 835: In this file photo, Keith Kressin, senior vice president for product management at Qualcomm and Ben Suh, senior vice president, foundry marketing at Samsung, show off the new 10nm processor. (Source: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm has put out a teaser for its upcoming Snapdragon 835 processor on its official Twitter handle for the upcoming Consumer Electronics Shows (CES) 2017, which starts next week in Las Vegas. The dates for CES are January 5 to 8, 2017.

Qualcomm’s tweets doesn’t give much details other than confirming that the Snapdragon 835 will ‘come into focus’ at the event. The tweet reads, “Our #Snapdragon 835 processor will come into focus at #CES2017.” Another one says, “We’re powering up for #CES2017 with #Snapdragon 835.”

Qualcomm has already revealed that Snapdragon 835 will be built with Samsung’s 10nm FinFET process technology, which means a smaller processor enabling thinner processor, bigger batteries. Qualcomm’s own tweets indicate better battery performance and efficiency will be on the cards, and we could see improved camera support as well.

In November, Qualcomm announced how the new Snapdragon 835 was built; according to the press statement the new processors are built with “nanomaterials—molecules and atoms less than 100 nanometers (nm) in size that exhibit different properties than their larger-particle counterparts.” According to the company, “some enhanced nanomaterial characteristics include lighter weight, higher strength, and greater chemical reactivity.”

A 10nm chip is “1,000 times smaller than a strand of hair,” according to the company, and will have “a significantly smaller footprint than their 14nm predecessors.” Qualcomm says the new node will “help Snapdragon 835 processors achieve high quality power efficiency and performance.”

The company says 10nm FinFET process allows 30 per cent increase in area efficiency with a 27 per cent improvement in performance or up to 40 per cent less power consumption.

Check out Qualcomm’s tweets below

Online leaks are claiming the Samsung’s upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S8 could be the first to have a version with the 835 processor on board. Let’s not forget, Samsung always has a version with its own Exynos processor as well.

Other leaks claim the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be the first Chinese smartphone with the new Snapdragon 835 processor, launching around February, although some reports have also said the phone’s launch could be delayed to April due to supply issues with the Snapdragon 835 processor. We’ll have to wait and see if any new phones are launched at CES with the new 835 chip or not.

