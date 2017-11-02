Qualcomm sues Apple for contract breach

Apple, which could not be immediately reached for comments, started using Intel’s broadband modem chips in the iPhone 7. Apple, which could not be immediately reached for comments, started using Intel’s broadband modem chips in the iPhone 7.

Qualcomm Inc has sued Apple Inc, alleging that it violated a software license contract to benefit rival chipmaker Intel for making broadband modems, the latest salvo in a longstanding dispute between the two companies. Qualcomm alleged in a lawsuit filed in the California state court in San Diego on Wednesday that Apple used its commercial leverage to demand unprecedented access to the chipmaker’s highly confidential software, including source code.

Apple, which could not be immediately reached for comments, started using Intel’s broadband modem chips in the iPhone 7. Reuters had reported earlier this week that Apple would drop Qualcomm’s chips altogether from its iPhones and iPads from next year.

