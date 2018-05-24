Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 with multi-core AI Engine, neural network announced

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 comes with Snapdragon X15 LTE modem, which is a Category 15 LTE modem that supports up to 800 Mbps download speeds. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 comes with Snapdragon X15 LTE modem, which is a Category 15 LTE modem that supports up to 800 Mbps download speeds.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 mobile platform, built on 10nm process technology that features multi-core AI Engine and neural network processing capabilities, has been announced. The chipset is the first mobile platform in the company’s 700-series portfolio and has been designed to support the next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI). The latest Quick Charge 4+ technology enables a 50 per cent battery charge within 15 minutes. The Snapdragon 710 mobile platform is already available and is expected to make its way into consumer devices soon.

“The Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform is the first in the newly defined and highly significant 700-tier, offering technologies and features previously only available in our premium-tier mobile platforms,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc in a press statement.

“By incorporating key AI capabilities and performance advancements, the Snapdragon 710 is designed to transform our customers products into the ultimate personal assistant, enhancing critical everyday consumer experiences, such as high-end camera features that will benefit from on-device high-speed AI processing, without sacrificing battery life,” Kondap added.

The Snapdragon 710 mobile platform features several performance improvements over the 600-tier. For starters, the new series brings a customised experience for users over camera and voice, thanks to a multi-core AI Engine that is said to deliver up to 2X overall performance improvements in AI applications when compared to Snapdragon 660.

The Snapdragon 710 makes it easier for users to capture and share contextually aware photos and videos. It allows for personalising voice and speech patterns for more natural interactions. The chipset features new architectures, including the Qualcomm Hexagon DSP, Qualcomm Adreno Visual Processing subsystem and Qualcomm Kryo CPU. The architectures have been designed specifically to run on-device AI applications efficiently.

The new Qualcomm Spectra 250 ISP allows for superior low light photography, as well as noise reduction and real-time bokeh effects. It is designed to deliver resolutions with up to 32MP single ISP, and 20MP dual ISP. The Snapdragon 710 features 4K HDR playback, a feature that has so far been limited to the company’s 800-tier.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 comes with a Snapdragon X15 LTE modem, which is a Category 15 LTE modem that supports up to 800 Mbps download speeds. It allows close to 70 per cent faster download speeds thanks to 4×4 MIMO technology and faster 4G speeds in crowded places, which is enabled by License-Assisted Access (LAA).

The Snapdragon 710 includes an enhanced Adreno 616 Visual Processing Subsystem architecture that enables up to 40 per cent reduction in power consumption (compared to Snapdragon 660) for gaming and 4K HDR video playback. Users will experience a 20 per cent reduction in power consumption when streaming video. Due to its Kryo 360 architecture, overall performance is expected to uplift by 20 per cent over Snapdragon 660, and users should be able to browse the web 25 per cent faster while app launch times could go up by 15 per cent.

