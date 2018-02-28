Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series mobile platform with on-device AI support launched at MWC 2018

Thanks to Qualcomm AI Engine, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series is said to offer 2x improvements over the Snapdragon 660 mobile platfrom when it comes to o-device AI applications. Thanks to Qualcomm AI Engine, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series is said to offer 2x improvements over the Snapdragon 660 mobile platfrom when it comes to o-device AI applications.

Qualcomm has announced the launch of its Snapdragon 700 mobile platform series at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The mobile platform comes with features like on-device AI supported by the Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine along with improvements to camera and device performance. Snapdragon 700 Series mobile platforms commercial samples to start shipping 1H 2018.

“The Snapdragon 700 Mobile Platform Series will bring premium tier technologies and features into more affordable devices, something our global OEM customers and consumers are demanding,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies in a press statement.

Thanks to Qualcomm AI Engine, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series is said to offer 2x improvements over the Snapdragon 660 mobile platform when it comes to o-device AI applications. The Snapdragon 700 series takes advantage of Qualcomm Spectra ISP for camera features such as slow-motion videos, or photos taken with the help of AI.

In terms of performance, the Snapdragon 700 series will debut new Qualcomm Spectra ISP, Kryo CPU and Adreno Visual processing subsystem, said to offer up to 30 per cent improvements in power efficiency when compared to the Snapdragon 660 mobile platform. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series brings support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology, designed to get up to 50 per cent charge in 15 minutes. Connectivity options include: ultra-fast LTE, carrier Wi-Fi features, as well as Bluetooth 5.

Alongside the Snapdragon 700 series, the company also unveiled the Snapdragon 5G module solutions that will help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to commercialise 5G in smartphones easily. The 5G module solutions feature a simplified designs and will help in accelerating the adoption of 5G. Qualcomm has announced that upcoming Asus smartphones as well as their ‘Always Connected’ PC devices, powered by Snapdragon mobile PC platform will feature Qualcomm RF Front End (RFFE) modem-to-antenna solution along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile platform. Qualcomm has partnered with RF360 Holdings to announce RF Front End Hexaplexer with BAW and SAW filter technologies.

