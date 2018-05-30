Qualcomm announces Snapdragon XR1 platform for standalone AR and VR headsets

Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 platform will enhance Augmented reality (AR), Virtual reality (AR), and Machine learning (MR) experiences. Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 platform will enhance Augmented reality (AR), Virtual reality (AR), and Machine learning (MR) experiences.

Qualcomm has introduced the Snapdragon XR1 platform, the company’s first dedicated chipset for the extended reality (ER) industry. The company says the Snapdragon XR1 platform will enhance Augmented reality (AR), Virtual reality (AR), and Machine learning (MR) experiences. Qualcomm didn’t mention when exactly users will be able to buy devices powered by the Snapdragon XR1, but it said that several high-profile OEMs such as Meta, Vive, Vuzix, and Picoare are already developing XR1 hardware.

The chipset company describes the Snapdragon XR1 platform as a “next-generation platform offering mainstream users high-quality XR experiences while enabling OEMs to develop mainstream devices”. The platform has been specifically optimised for Augmented reality (AR) experiences and includes AR hardware to improve better interactivity, power consumption, and thermal efficiency.

Also read: Oculus Go: $199 standalone VR headset goes on sale in 23 countries

“As technology evolves and consumer demand grows, we envision XR devices playing a wider variety of roles in consumers’ and workers’ daily lives,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, Mobile Business Unit, Qualcomm Technologies. “By integrating powerful visuals, high-fidelity audio, and rich interactive experiences, XR1 will help create a new era of high-quality, mainstream XR devices for consumers.”

Qualcomm states that the XR1 is capable of pushing out UHD resolution at 60 frames per second, making it capable enough to power the VR headsets. The platform also features the capability to reduce noise, optimise 3D rendering and support six-degrees-of-freedom tracking technology. The SoC comes with an ARM-based multicore Kryo CPU, an Adreno GPU, and a Hexagon Vector processor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd