PVR Cinemas launches its ‘theatre on demand’ service VKAAO

PVR Cinemas unveiled its ‘theatre on demand’ service called VKAAO today. The service, which is based on crowdsourcing, allows users to book a show of their choice from PVR’s collection of movies and watch it at a theatre nearby. Customers can invite friends as well for the same screening. When a minimum number of tickets are sold, the show gets confirmed.

“This idea came about because of the feedback from our customers and it took us about 18 months to put it all together,” said Kamal Gianchandani, CEO PVR Pictures Ltd. “Once the bookings reach 50-60 seats, your show gets confirmed and you can go and watch it. Getting 50 people to book for a show is easily doable but in case it doesn’t get confirmed, we refund their money,” he explained.

VKAAO app is now live on Android and iOS. Customers can book tickets on their website as well. It is similar to video on demand services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, except that one can watch movies in a nearby theatre with your friends with VKAAO.

“We have a collection of over 500 shows including documentaries, classics, Hollywood films, Oscar-nominated movies, regional movies as well as recently released blockbusters. We update this catalogue on daily basis, and will take it to thousands within three months,” Kamal adds.

For example, there are Oscar-winning movies such as Imitation games, Amy, 12 Years a Slave, Zero Dark Thirty; classics like Kabhie Kabhie, Silsila, Khalnayak, Lamhe as well as non-mainstream films like Ankho Dekhi and Masaan.

When asked if VKAAO is looking for partnership with services such as Uber to provide drop services to theatres, Kamal explained, “We’re looking for tie-ups where it makes sense to synergise. For example, tie-up with a dating site will be great or tie-up with Uber or Ola will also be good. We’re exploring a lot of synergies but right now the focus is on the core activity which is watching your choice of movie at your choice of theater.”

Currently, PVR has 562 screens in 48 cities and VKAAO is now available for all of PVR’s screens.

