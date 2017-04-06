Privacy case: Facebook, WhatsApp to come under regulation, DoT tells SC

Facebook and WhatsApp to be regulated soon? Well that’s what the DoT has indicated to the top court, according to a news report. Facebook and WhatsApp to be regulated soon? Well that’s what the DoT has indicated to the top court, according to a news report.

Facebook, WhatsApp could soon come under some sort of regulatory regime, according to a report in the Economic Times. The issue came up during the petition in the Supreme Court, which has sought to challenge the changes in the privacy policy of WhatsApp and Facebook.

According to the report, DoT told the court it was looking at some sort of regulatory regime for OTT (over the top) players and services like Facebook, WhatsApp, Skype, etc. It is not clear if this will be announced soon.

The current issue at hand though is Facebook-owned WhatsApp’s privacy policy and whether the change is a violation of user privacy. A petition was filed last year in the Delhi High Court against the change in privacy policy by WhatsApp. Last year in August, WhatsApp had announced it will start sharing of the data with Facebook in order to improve ‘user ad’ experiences.

In the petition filed with the Supreme Court, the petitioners Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi have argued that Delhi High Court judgement from September 2016, doesn’t do much for protection of privacy of WhatsApp users.

The petition, a copy of which is available online, reads, “It is also the responsibility of the State to guarantee and ensure the protection of the personal and private data and information of these millions of citizens, when they use such modes of communications to engage in conversations and exchange private and confidential data and information.”

The petitioners have also argued the High Court judgement creates an artificial distinction between the “rights of users who delete the WhatsApp application before 25 September 2016 and those who continue using the application after 25th September 2016.”

Currently, the Supreme Court has referred the matter to a constitutional bench and the matter will be heard on April 18.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd