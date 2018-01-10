Poor broadband internet speed forces consumer organisation to seek TRAI action

The consumer body claims to have conducted survey of around 52,000 people and found that highest average wireless broadband speed being delivered is 4.25 megabit per second. (File Photo) The consumer body claims to have conducted survey of around 52,000 people and found that highest average wireless broadband speed being delivered is 4.25 megabit per second. (File Photo)

A consumer awareness organisation, Voice, demanded that telecom regulator TRAI mandate every operator to have minimum average speed that they should deliver 95 per cent of the time during billing cycle.

The consumer body claims to have conducted survey of around 52,000 people and found that highest average wireless broadband speed being delivered is 4.25 megabit per second. “Many times the phone shows 4G symbol on the phone but people hardly get 4G speed. The 4G speed should be at least 140 mbps. People are being charged real money for high speed internet but they are not being delivered the same,” a representative of Voice said.

He said Telecom Regulatory Authority of India should mandate all operators to provide 95 per cent of the average internet speed promised by them during a billing cycle. The organisation demanded that consumers should be compensated by for loss of time and money due to poor quality of internet services.

Voice said that in wireline segment, small broadband companies are providing better speed and services than national players. “However, there is no telecom operator which qualified parameters set by TRAI in our quality of internet service test,” the representative said.

