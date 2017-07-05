Plintron to partner BSNL for VNO services in India

Through this association, any virtual network operator can use Plintron’s technology for providing telecom services using BSNL network. Through this association, any virtual network operator can use Plintron’s technology for providing telecom services using BSNL network.

Singapore based Plintron said it has been empanelled by BSNL to facilitate virtual network services on the platform of the state-run telecom firm. “Plintron today empanelled itself with BSNL and has become the first Virtual Network Enabler (VNE) for enabling the launch of Virtual Network Operators in India,” Plintron said in a statement.

Through this association, any virtual network operator can use Plintron’s technology for providing telecom services using BSNL network. The virtual network operators can provide telecom services like mobile landline, Internet, but only as retailer for full fledged telecom operators such as BSNL, MTNL and Airtel etc.

“Plintron with this association, will offer end to end services to VNO license holders in India. The services will include connectivity through BSNL’s network, Plintron’s MVNE Platform and a host of other services,” the statement said.

“Plintron will enable mobile/telecom products, including cloud telephony, Internet of things, and radio coverage and also customised mobile services for enterprises and rural India. Together, Plintron and BSNL will provide a head start to all aspiring VNOs in India,” Plintron Group Co-founder and Chairman Mohan Kumar Sundaram said.

Prior to the entry into India, Plintron has activated more than 80 million subscribers globally and has inter-connected with 30 telecom operators in 23 countries across all the six continents, the statement said.

