Paytm releases iOS update to fix ‘critical bug’

Paytm, after admitting its iOS app has a bug, has rolled out update for users. Paytm update (5.8.2) fixes critical bug fixes. “Please update your App immediately,” the notification reads, giving users an option to download, remind later or ignore. However, users who aren’t on the latest iOS version seemed to receive a different notification where opening Paytm directly took them to a link to the App Store to update the app. The update is 55.7 MB in size.

Paytm earlier said it has found a bug in its iOS app, the reason its users are facing service outages. The bug prevents people from paying on Paytm. Paytm, in a blogpost, said the issue is restricted to some iOS app users only and that the services are working fine for Android and Web.

Paytm users started to face issues with the app early this week. However, the company said the problem was due to some “technical” error. According to a Paytm spokesperson, the outage happened has the company is facing with sudden jump in number of users and associated traffic. A PTI report quoted a Paytm spokesperson who said that the service has added 20 million new users in last 40 days taking the total number of registered users with us to 170 million.

In a separate report, Paytm has accused seven more customers of cheating. The news comes days after it pointed fingers at 15 people for allegedly claiming fraudulent refunds worth Rs 6.15 lakh. The CBI has registered a fresh case to look into Paytm’s allegations.

