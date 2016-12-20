Paytm faces service outage due to high number of users

File Photo: A person pays his bill at a tea stall using Paytm app (Source: PTI) File Photo: A person pays his bill at a tea stall using Paytm app (Source: PTI)

Users of e-payments company Paytm on Tuesday faced difficulties in transacting through the app which the company said was due to some “technical” error.

“We are facing some technical issues. We will have it resolved shortly so please try again after some time,” an automated message popped up on screen at time of transaction.

@rocktimacharya @Paytm @vijayshekhar yeah. specially when you are stuck at 11 pm at the airport and u cant even book uber! #fail — Shantanu Singh (@evilshantanu) December 20, 2016

When contacted, a Paytm spokesperson attributed the outage to challenges the company is facing with sudden jump in number of users and associated traffic.

The spokesperson said that Paytm has added 20 million new users in last 40 days taking the total number of registered users with us to 170 million.

“Furthermore, we are seeing much higher interaction per user as compared to earlier and are also witnessing continuous increase in the traffic on our platform.

How long has Paytm been down exactly? Hours? Whoa. People stuck without cash. Paytm karo. Aur Paytm karo. Carressing my cash wallet. — Vidyut (@Vidyut) December 20, 2016

At the evening peak hour today, we witnessed three times the traffic of the last peak that we handled. As we continue to route the traffic to new servers and install additional capacity, certain customers are facing the time out,” the spokesperson said.

Users of PayTm took to social media to complain about the about service outage. A screen shot posted on social media networks displayed, “We are fixing something. Be right back.” A Twitteratti posted that he has been getting the message since last two hours.

Another twitter account holder in name of Vivek Anand said “#DemonetizationDisaster guess what #Paytm offline right now wish I had some cash now Could happen to anyone anywhere anytime any application”.