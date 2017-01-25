Parents believe their children more likely to be bullied online: Norton report

According to the Norton report, only 40 per cent of Indian parents allowed their children to access the Internet before age 11. According to the Norton report, only 40 per cent of Indian parents allowed their children to access the Internet before age 11.

Norton by Symantec has released findings from the 2016 Norton Cyber Security Insights Report: Family Edition. The study highlights that 54 per cent parents believe their children are more likely to be bullied online than on a playground. According to report, only 40 per cent of Indian parents allowed their children to access the Internet before age 11.

“Children today face threats beyond physical violence or face-to-face encounters. Cyberbullying is a growing issue and parents are struggling to identify and respond to this threat. A concern for many parents is that cyberbullying doesn’t stop when their child leaves school – as long as your child is connected to a device, a bully can connect to them,” said Ritesh Chopra, Country Manager, Norton by Symantec.

The report points out 71 per cent parents were concerned their children would download malicious programs or a virus. Close to 69 per cent parents were afraid of their kids disclosing too much personal information to strangers on the Internet. About 65 per cent parents feared their children will be lured into meeting a stranger, while 61 per cent believed they’d be lured into illegal activities like hacking.

Norton’s survey shows that in most cases, parents are aware of cyberbullying and its effects. To prevent cyberbullying, 57 per cent parents chose to check their child’s browser history, while 46 per cent allowed access to certain websites only.

The report finds out 48 per cent parents allow Internet access to their children only with parental supervision, while 37 per cent review and approve all apps before they are downloaded. Only 35 per cent parents limit information their child can post on social profiles and 36 per cent enable Internet access only in household common areas.

According to the survey, parents from countries with the strictest preventative measures in place also had the lowest incidence of cyberbullying. Only 17 per cent of Indian parents reported their child was bullied online.

