Over 74 per cent of those who downloaded Swachhata app don’t use it, reveals data

Only 25.7 per cent people are ‘active users’ of the mobile application. (Thinkstock) Only 25.7 per cent people are ‘active users’ of the mobile application. (Thinkstock)

Over 74.3 per cent of the total people who downloaded the Swachhata-MoHUAapplication in Chandigarh are completely non-active on it, data with the Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs has shown. Even as the city will be going through the next test of Swachh survekshan this year, as per the details, there are only 25.7 per cent people who are ‘active users’ on the mobile application. That is, of the total 35,557 downloads till date, there have been just 9,149 people who are active whereas the remaining 26,408 are completely non-active.

This is even when the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation went all out to promote the usage of the mobile application. It may have got downloads, but it failed to engage people users on the app. From making donw loading of swacchta app mandatory for at a competition at annual Chandigarh carnival to offering free parking coupons to all those who would download the app, civic body did it all. Eminent singers and actors were also engaged as brand ambassadors actively in the last four months and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Jitender Yadav had paid visits to several colleges as well.

Additional Commissioner Saurabh Mishra said they have been trying their best to make more active users. “This time, definitely our ranking would be the best. There is an option of direct feedback also, so we have provided phone numbers of several city residents like the residents welfare associations,” he told Chandigarh Newsline.

Where Chandigarh has dropped down to rank 12 now, it is Nalgonda in Telangana that is at first position with 54,146 active users out of total 56,134 downloads of the Swachhata application.

A senior official said, “Even as this city has many literate people who are tech-savvy as well, they should at least make an effort to give feedback – be it good or bad. It seems they have totally forgotten about the app.”

The total weightage for citizen feedback and independent observation of sanitation have been increased by 10 per cent over that of the 2017 survey this time.

Chandigarh ranked at eleventh position in 2017 with least marks in citizens’ feedback.

It would be the first pan-India sanitation survey which will assess sanitation levels in all the cities and towns.Under this survey, cities will be ranked based on 71 sanitation-related parameters with different weightage for a total of 4,000 marks. As many as 4,041 cities and towns of the country will be ranked on the basis of infrastructure development for improved sanitation services and their sustainability, outcomes, citizen connect and visible impact on ground.

The total score has been doubled this time to avoid crowding of cities with very marginal differences in scores that happened in the previous survey. Marks for each of the components of sanitation will be assigned based on rigorous assessment of claims of city authorities, citizens’ feedback and independent observation.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App