Oppo Punjab Services team denies they resigned over ‘Indians are beggars’ remark, says looking at origin of letter

A purported resignation letter, implying that all employees of the Punjab services team of Chinese smartphone Oppo Mobiles have resigned over an ‘Indians are beggars’ remark, has been trashed by those named in the letter. Arun Sharma, a services team manager named in the said letter which has been doing the rounds on social media since July 16, told indianexpress.com that no one in his team has resigned.

Denying that anyone from his team has signed such a letter, Sharma said: “We are looking who has done this and will initiate suitable action.” Speaking on the phone, he however refused to clarify if the signatures in the letter were genuine. “We are not authorised to speak on such matters,” he said. Oppo has officially not responded to indianexpress.com’s queries about the letter.

The resignation letter shared on social media highlighted alleged ill-treatment by Oppo officials and claimed some of them were disrespectful towards India and held derogatory views towards Indians. Copies of this letter, addressed to the HR department on July 15, reads thus:

“We are OPPO Service Team Punjab & here we are resigning whole service team because our HODs is making pressure to our Service Manager Mr. Arun Sharma to resign, & by wrong pressure. He (does not refer to Sharma but a different Manager) always disrespect our India Country & our culture, As per him we Indian only work for Money, & we are not having any dignity & self respect.

He always makes us unnecessary penalty & wrong commitment. He make us to work till late night & if we miss any report he create penalty. When some employee asks for salary increment, he says Indian are baggers always asking for money.

There are a lot of other reasons too, but this kind of hitlership is not accepted any stage of private sector. So kindly accept our resignation.” (Sic)

Regards, Service Team (Oppo, Punjab)

The letter follows with some signatures as well.

Below is the first tweet we could find with a copy of the letter.

@ZeeNews oppo ki badsaluki ke khilaf Punjab oppo service team ka resign pic.twitter.com/Fetj7qgaWP — Mohit Bhandial (@mbhandial) July 16, 2017

In March 2017, work was suspended at OPPO’s Noida Sector 63 assembly unit after it was alleged that the Indian flag was disrespected by the company, when it had sacked an employee. The Indian Express had reported that the Indian flag was allegedly torn and thrown in a dustbin, and the police had then booked a Chinese citizen for the same. Later an FIR under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 was registered against Suhahu, who was a production manager. OPPO had later fired this employee.

The company had then issued a statement saying investigations had found the incident did take place, and it regretted the same. “OPPO India regrets this unfortunate incident and reaffirms that this is an individual’s behaviour that in no way represents our company’s position. We have zero tolerance for such matters and have taken strict action in terminating the individual and continue working very closely with the authorities on the matter. OPPO has deep respect for India and its culture. OPPO continues to obey the applicable laws and regulations in India and will not tolerate any misconduct,” is what the company had said.

