Oppo partners with Reliance Jio to offer up to 60 GB additional free data

Oppo has partnered with Reliance Jio to provide special data benefits to its customers. As per this, customers who buy an Oppo smartphone and enroll into the Jio Prime membership, will get up to 10GB additional data on every recharge of Rs 309 or above. Users can go for a maximum of six recharges.

People who purchase Oppo F3, F3 Plus or F1 Plus will get up to 60GB additional 4G data (10GB on Rs 309 or above for six recharges). Those who buy other models including Oppo F1s, A57, A37 and A33 will get up to 42GB additional 4G data (7GB on every Rs 309 recharge or above for six recharges).

These benefits will be available to all eligible subscribers starting June 30 till the validity of their Prime membership lapses, which is March 31. To activate additional data vouchers, users will first have to download the MyJio app on their Oppo device.

Up next, users will need to open MyJio App and click on ‘My Vouchers’ tab followed by ‘View Voucher’ option. Now click on ‘Recharge my number’ and then ‘Confirm Recharge’ following which they’ll get a successful recharge notification. The additional data voucher will then reflect under the ‘My Plans’ section.

“For OPPO, customer satisfaction and delivering the best experience has always been a key focus area. Through this association, we will be able to reach out to more consumers and help them experience technology at its best,” Oppo India’s Brand Director, Will Yang said.

