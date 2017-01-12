Opera Neon, a new browser that turns the spotlight on content

“With the Opera Neon project, we want show people our vision for the future of the web,” Krystian Kolondra, Head of Opera browser “With the Opera Neon project, we want show people our vision for the future of the web,” Krystian Kolondra, Head of Opera browser

Opera is the oldest surviving browser on the Internet, but that has not stopped the Norwegian company from working on a concept browser that is different from anything we have seen or used so far. It wouldn’t have been tough though, considering Opera launched the Coast browser for tablets a few years back.

The basic idea is to stop thinking of the browser as something that will lets you access documents and files and look at it as a place for content. Krystian Kolondra, Head of Opera browser, says browsers of today were all made for the last millennium, “a time when the web was full of documents and pages”. “With the Opera Neon project, we want show people our vision for the future of the web.”

But what is Opera Neon and how is it different?

Opera Neon is based on the same engine as the Opera browser but puts the content under the spotlight. So users will get the “ability to drag and push things around, and to even pop content from the web”.

Opera Neon is based on the same engine as the Opera browser but puts the content under the spotlight Opera Neon is based on the same engine as the Opera browser but puts the content under the spotlight

The new features are:

1. New start page using your current desktop background image

2. A left sidebar with video player, image gallery, and download manager

3. A new visual tab bar on the right side of the browser window, making it easier to distinguish the relevant tab

4. An intelligent system to automatically manages tabs. Like gravity, frequently-used tabs will float to the top, while rarely-used tabs will sink to the bottom.

5. A completely new omnibox, supporting top search engines and open search

Split screen mode allows for two pages to easily be opened and simultaneously used Split screen mode allows for two pages to easily be opened and simultaneously used

Plus, putting the content up front, the video will pop-out and let users continue to watch videos when on other web pages. Then there is snap to gallery to snapshot and crop any part of a web page and save to the gallery for later use. Also, the split screen mode which allows for two pages to easily be opened and simultaneously used.

Then there is snap to gallery to snapshot and crop any part of a web page and save to the gallery Then there is snap to gallery to snapshot and crop any part of a web page and save to the gallery

The new Opera Neon browser will be free for Windows and Mac users and will be available for download here http://www.opera.com/neon.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd