Ookla stands by claim that Airtel is ‘India’s Fastest Mobile Network’

Jamie Steven, COO of Speedtest by Ookla, said when in markets like India they also take into consideration factors like dual SIM devices, network technology and device types. Jamie Steven, COO of Speedtest by Ookla, said when in markets like India they also take into consideration factors like dual SIM devices, network technology and device types.

A day after Reliance Jio countered Airtel’s claims in advertisements that it was the fastest mobile network in India, broadband and network testing company Ookla, which gave the service provider the above award, said it “fully stands behind” the claim.

Jamie Steven, COO of Speedtest by Ookla, said when in markets like India they also take into consideration factors like dual SIM devices, network technology and device types. “In addition to what the user sees on their mobile application as they take a test in real-time, we apply a rigorous methodology when aggregating the data which uses a variety of internal data sources that control for potential variability in the market,” he said in a new statement.

“We have taken dual SIM information into consideration and fully stand behind Airtel being named India’s Fastest Mobile Network,” Steven said, adding how India is a dynamic market with a rapidly changing mobile landscape. “We are always improving how additional information is collected and analysed through our Speedtest applications to allow Ookla to accurately reflect internet performance.”

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel’s Chief Brand Officer Rajiv Mathrani said Airtel’s latest advertising campaign is based on the findings by Ookla, the global leader in Speed test and internet diagnostics. “Ookla’s findings are based on rigorous and extensive testing across millions of devices and employs the best of data analytics.”

The Speedtest award given to Airtel by Ookla The Speedtest award given to Airtel by Ookla

Airtel, he said, prides itself “in maintaining the highest standards of governance and transparency and have been recognised by globally reputed institutions like Transparency International”.

Mathrani said the company was “rather amused by the allegations” made by Jio. “We believe that this is a deliberate attempt to malign our brand and misguide customers through a campaign of misinformation, which is something we now come across on a regular basis, in particular, on social media platforms.”

On Monday, Jio moved the Advertising Standards Council of India against (ASCI) objecting to Airtel’s claim of being India’s fastest network calling it “false, misleading and incorrect”. Jio claimed the methodology adopted by Ookla to determine Internet speeds was flawed.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd