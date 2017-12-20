India comes out on top in improving broadband speeds in 2017: Ookla

In Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index 2017, India ranks at the top when it comes to improving broadband download speed this year. In Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index 2017, India ranks at the top when it comes to improving broadband download speed this year.

India has been ranked among the top in terms of improving broadband download speed this year, as per Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index 2017. India’s average broadband speeds have seen an annual growth of 76.9 per cent, more than China and the US.

The mobile data download speed in India grew this year by 42.4 per cent, bringing the download speed to 8.8Mbps. Among the populous countries, Pakistan registered the maximum year-on-year download speed growth, by registering a 56.2 per cent increase. Ookla also compiled results on global net speeds, as the Speedtest Global Index 2017 has seen a 30 per cent rise in global internet speeds.

Meanwhile, mobile downloads were recorded worldwide at a mean speed of 20.28Mbps, with a 30.1 per cent increase in mobile downloads, and a 38.9 per cent increase in mobile uploads. Rankings release by Ookla for November had placed India at the 109th position for the speed of mobile internet. According to the November ratings, India was placed 76th in the world for fixed broadband speeds.

“Mobile and broadband internet speeds in India have certainly evolved in last couple of years. India still has a long way to go to catch up with countries that have top speeds around the world, however, we at Ookla are highly optimistic about the capacity for growth that is available in the Indian market,” said Mr Doug Suttles, Co-Founder and General Manager at Ookla

