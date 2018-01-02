OnePlus Switch beta offers customised data migration, to be rolled out by mid-January

For this OnePlus app to work, users must have Android 5.0 Lollipop or above on their old phones. For this OnePlus app to work, users must have Android 5.0 Lollipop or above on their old phones.

OnePlus has introduced its own migration app for smartphone users. Called OnePus Switch, it will enable the transfer of call data, messages, calendars, photos and videos from a user’s old device onto OnePlus devices.

For this OnePlus app to work, users must have Android 5.0 Lollipop or above on their old phones. Users will have to pair devices through a QR code that OnePlus Switch will generate. After the previous phone successfully scans the QR, OnePlus will enable data transfer. Owners of new OnePlus devices can also transfer apps from their earlier device, though app progress will not be enabled during data sharing.

The OnePlus Switch is available on Google’s Play Store on a trial basis, though it can be expected to rollout for the public by mid-January. Any bugs and issues withe the old app would also be addressed, as OnePlus has stated that it would create a closed beta tester group for the same. According to the company’s blogpost, “Based on our beta tester group’s feedback, a stable version will be released around mid-Jan 2018.”

As per Android Police, Google has also offered an auto-backup feature. This will be available on Google devices with Android 6.0 and above. Under this initiative, the software giant will enable data transfer between old and new devices, but not app transfer. Also, auto-backup of data has been offered by default on Pixel devices, that enable maintenance of call logs, media and SMS between smartphones. This also allows iPhone users to transfer data from their Google devices via USB cable.

Recently, OnePlus introduced its Facial Unlock feature for OnePlus 5 users. This is also expected to be rolled out for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

