OnePlus opens its first ‘Experience Store’ for India in Bengaluru

OnePlus’ first Experience Centre is spread over 14,000 sq. ft. of real estate on Brigade Road OnePlus’ first Experience Centre is spread over 14,000 sq. ft. of real estate on Brigade Road

OnePlus has been selling its flagship phones in India through online portals for sometime now, but the Chinese manufacturer has now decided to add an offline showcase for its customers. OnePlus just inaugurated its first ‘Experience Store’ in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

By going into the offline market space, OnePlus wants to improve upon the experience of its customers, giving them a first-hand opportunity to test the devices before purchasing them through its exclusive online sales partner, Amazon or from their own website.

OnePlus says that this is a ‘first-of-its kind single brand retail store in India’ and will be a one-stop destination for anyone who wants to experience the entire range of devices the company has to offer in the country.

OnePlus has also said it will be bringing ‘a slew of unique engagement activities’ at the store to provide a differentiated experience to its fans and users. Though it has not given details of these so-called engagement activities.

“At OnePlus, we are committed to making superior technology and quality products accessible to our users. We are pleased to launch our first ever experience store in India, one of our most important markets, and dedicate it to the OnePlus community who is the core of our very existence,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager – India, OnePlus. “It is for this very community that the store was designed, to deliver a personalised experience, while allowing them to try and test complete range of our products before making a purchase,” he added.

Read: Samsung’s profit jumps 50 percent despite Galaxy Note 7 fiasco

The new Experience Centre is spread over 14,000 square feet of real estate on Brigade Road. The store is divided into over four zones with an independent service centre in the basement, a retail-cum-community zone on the ground and mezzanine floors, office space on the upper floors and a café/lounge area on the rooftop.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd