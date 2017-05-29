OnePlus new referral program introduced, ahead of OnePlus 5 launch

The arrival of a new referral program, ahead of the release of OnePlus 5, is an interesting choice. The arrival of a new referral program, ahead of the release of OnePlus 5, is an interesting choice.

With OnePlus 5 set to get launched soon, the Chinese start-up has announced OnePlus referral program that lets users to earn points to get some off on the purchase of smartphones and accessories. The referral program is open to anyone who has “purchased a OnePlus smartphone past, present, or future”. All you need to apply for a unique referral code, and encourage your close friends to use it to buy OnePlus products to earn you points.

Essentially, it works like any other affiliate program. You need to share your unique referral code with your friends, or anyone in your family who intends to purchase a OnePlus device. Using your link a friend of yours gets to purchase a device at a discount, and in return, OnePlus will give you 100 referral points everytime someone uses your link to purchase a phone.

OnePlus announced the referral program in its community forums:

Once you’ve got a link, just share it with someone interested in buying a OnePlus device and wait for them to hit the order button. If your friend uses your link to purchase a OnePlus smartphone, they’ll receive $20 – or an equivalent amount in your local currency – off on an accessory of their choosing. No more than 30 days later, we’ll drop 100 referral points in your referral hub.

Indianexpress.com tried to open the referral page in India, and we noticed that the page doesn’t exist, at least for now. It appears that the referral program is limited to the US market. Hopefully OnePlus will bring the referral program to India soon.

The arrival of a new referral program, ahead of the release of OnePlus 5, is an interesting choice. The company’s intention is to promote its next-generation flagship smartphone, OnePlus 5, which is believed to be significantly better than its previous offerings – OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. OnePlus has already confirmed the OnePlus 5 will run the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd