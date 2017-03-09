OnePlus launches ‘Best Smartphone Contest’, lucky winner gets Rs 1 crore

OnePlus brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan and AIB’s Rohan Joshi will launch a series of activities such as a quiz show where Bachchan will be a contestant. OnePlus brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan and AIB’s Rohan Joshi will launch a series of activities such as a quiz show where Bachchan will be a contestant.

OnePlus has announced its ‘Best Smartphone Contest’, wherein users stand a chance to win Rs 1 crore. Additionally, OnePlus is offering several other incentives as well to lucky participants. To promote the campaign, OnePlus brand ambassador Amitabh Bachchan and AIB’s Rohan Joshi will launch a series of activities such as a quiz show where Bachchan will be a contestant.

“At OnePlus, we continuously strive to deliver the best-in-class products and experiences to our fans. Our community has played a pivotal role in our journey and made OnePlus 3T the highest rated smartphone in India. The Best Smartphone Contest aims to recognize and reward the OnePlus community in a very personalised and engaging way,” Vikas Agarwal, General Manager – OnePlus India, said.

To participate, users can register on the OnePlus Store online or give a missed call to 8505-888-888. Customers who buy OnePlus 3T on March 10 via company’s online store will get a complimentary phone cover.

OnePlus has launched a TVC, and one lucky viewer will win Rs 1 crore. Viewers need to give a missed call on 8505 888 888 to win a chance to be in the final round and play the finale with Bachchan.

“One Plus is a great success story of a brand built on support of its community. Our approach for this campaign was to build on what had already worked for the brand. Positive word of mouth and public choice have been the biggest differentiator for the brand and that’s what we have focused in this campaign,” Rajesh Sikroria, President of BBDO India said.

