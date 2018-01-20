OnePlus confirms over 40,000 users affected by credit card breach

OnePlus recommends users to check their card statements and report any charges that they don’t recognise to their bank. OnePlus recommends users to check their card statements and report any charges that they don’t recognise to their bank.

Nearly a week after OnePlus customers alleged fraudulent transactions on their credit cards, the company has officially released the findings of its investigation into the case. A OnePlus staff member took to the company’s forum to reveal that up to 40,000 users at oneplus.net may have been affected by a malicious code that was injected into the payment page code to steal credit card information of people.

“One of our systems was attacked, and a malicious script was injected into the payment page code to sniff out credit card info while it was being entered. The malicious script operated intermittently, capturing and sending data directly from the user’s browser. It has since been eliminated. We have quarantined the infected server and reinforced all relevant system structures,” reads OnePlus’ statement.

Earlier this month, several users took to OnePlus’s official forum to complain about fraudulent transactions on their credit cards used to buy products from the official OnePlus website. The complainants seem to have made credit card payments directly on oneplus.net without involving third-party like PayPal. The Chinese technology company previously released a statement saying OnePlus “immediately began investigating as a matter of urgency” and this is an “ongoing investigation”.

According to the company, some users who entered their credit card information on oneplus.net between mid-November 2017 and January 11, 2018, may be affected. Credit card info including card numbers, expiry dates and security dates may have haven been compromised, though it doesn’t look like people who paid using saved credit cards or via PayPal were affected.

OnePlus recommends users to check their card statements and report any charges that they don’t recognise to their bank. people can also get in touch with the OnePlus support team for help or to report any vulnerabilities. “We are also working with our current payment providers to implement a more secure credit card payment method, as well as conducting an in-depth security audit,” reads OnePlus forum page.

