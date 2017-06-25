CEO Pete Lau on OnePlus 5 benchmarking: ‘We don’t even know how to overclock’

OnePlus 5 is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model will set you back by Rs 37,999. (Image credit: OnePlus) OnePlus 5 is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model will set you back by Rs 37,999. (Image credit: OnePlus)

Agreeing that there has been a lot of controversy over benchmarking on the new OnePlus 5, OnePlus CEO and founder Pete Lau said the company has since the OnePlus 3 been concerned only with best performance, and not just benchmarking.

Explaining why the company ends up with high scores on benchmarks, Lau told Indianexpress.com that for the performance of a phone it is very important for the device to have good heat dissipation design as it will influence CPU performance. “If there is heating the performance of the CPU will not reach the maximum. We only try to tap the full potential of the CPU. We don’t even know how to overclock,” he said.

When asked if the OnePlus 5 skipped waterproofing to ensure good thermal dissipation, Lau said that was just one of the smaller factors. Waterproofing, which he is not convinced is a big consumer requirement, just ends up making the phone thicker and heavier, according to him. That said, he added that the OnePlus 5 came with a certain degree of water resistance, though the company did not want to advertise the same.

Brushing aside comments that the OnePlus 5 resembled other phones available in the market, Lau said he was used to hearing this since the time of the OnePlus One. “But time has proved everything. OnePlus One has become a classic.”

Asked if the dual camera technology was still a couple of years away from perfection, Lau said that while the dual camera is unique and there is still scope for improvement.

“In OnePlus 5, the 16MP + 20MP combination provides the best possible images. Technology around the camera will continue to progress and I expect more improvement,” he added.

Lau was dismissive of the impact of a 2K display, especially in a 5.5-inch screen size. He was of the opinion that it just increases power consumption. “We don’t play around with specs, we just want to give our customers the best experience.”

He said while the selling price of the new phones are higher, it was unlikely to improve margins for the company as the costs too have gone up considerably. “Across the industry the inputs costs have gone up from CPU to memory, and we are using an 8GB RAM in this phone. Even the cost of the box has gone up now,” Lau said.

Lau underlined the fact that his primary objective was to offer “the best Android phones” to customers. He added that the community was also a very unique culture for OnePlus.

