OnePlus 5 launch: Company promises transparency with after sales service

OnePlus 5 launches in India on June 22 and will go on sale on Amazon India at 4.30 pm. OnePlus 5 will also be available on the OnePlus India Store for customers to purchase, and OnePlus has also released a new video explaining how it will deliver on after sales with the new flagship. OnePlus’ video titled ‘Promise of 5’ talks about the brand’s customer service philosophy and how they want to maintain transparency when it comes to cost repairs.

OnePlus says it offers customers “guaranteed one hour quick repair,” at its exclusive service centres. OnePlus has 10 exclusive service centres, and over 50 authorized service centres. OnePlus is also offering free pick up and drop service in 10 Indian cities for customers.

OnePlus also claims it is transparent about the cost of repairs with customers, and they can check the cost of spare parts on the company’s official website. Additionally the OnePlus Care service app gives cost quotes even before a customer takes in the phone for repair. OnePlus website’s support section has a tab for Repair cost, which lists the minimum and maximum price for OnePlus repair parts, along with labour costs. From motherboard to LCD display, pricing for all spare parts is listed on the OnePlus website.

OnePlus says they also offer customers remote support via Live Chat, Email, Phone or raising a ticket on the website itself. The company claims high consumer trust in India with 86 per cent customer satisfaction score.

In India, for many users, the after sales service is the big question when considering a smartphone. Most often the experience doesn’t turn out to be so seamless as companies claim it will be. This could explain why OnePlus is trying to highlight this aspect of the brand. OnePlus recently announced it will roll out Android O support for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T smartphone as well. However, the company has faced criticism for not rolling out Android Nougat update for the OnePlus 2 smartphone that was launched in 2015.

