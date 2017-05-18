Ola rolls out Progressive Web App, a lightweight mobile site for 2G networks

Ola Progressive Web App (PWA) operates on 2G speeds and users can make offline bookings via the website as well. Ola Progressive Web App (PWA) operates on 2G speeds and users can make offline bookings via the website as well.

Ola has announced the launch of its Progressive Web App (PWA), a lightweight mobile website for users. Ola PWA uses very less data compared to native apps, offering users app-like experience. It has been optimised for smaller towns and cities, where data penetration might not be as significant as metro cities. Announced at the Google I/O developer conference in San Francisco, Ola PWA consumes 50KB data on first payload and 10KB on subsequent loads.

“The launch of PWA technology represents another milestone in Ola’s commitment to building innovative technology that is made for India. As the first ride-hailing app in the APAC region that is using PWA technology, this represents an important development that will enable us to reach an ever greater number of customers and driver partners in rural India. We have always said that addressing market needs is a key priority and this launch takes us one step further in our commitment to providing mobility for a billion Indians,” Ankit Bhati, Co-Founder and CTO of Ola, said.

Ola PWA operates on 2G speeds and users can make offline bookings via the website as well. It is said to load in 3.4 seconds on 2G networks. The site is similar to Ola app in terms of look and feel and seamless integrates Ola Money and Ola Care as well.

Using Ola PWA, people can book an Ola cab across all categories and pay for their ride through Ola Money. It offers other features such as OTP verification for rides, use of maps for pickup and drop location, ride later options as well as the use of Share Pass.

