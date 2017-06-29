Ola replaces vehicle icons with Transformers 5: The Last Knight characters: Here’s how to get

In Ola app, Ola Micro now appears as Bumblebee, while Stinger has taken over the Ola Mini icon. Ola Share and Ola Prime are now Crosschairs and Optimus Prime respectively. In Ola app, Ola Micro now appears as Bumblebee, while Stinger has taken over the Ola Mini icon. Ola Share and Ola Prime are now Crosschairs and Optimus Prime respectively.

Ola has replaced icons depicting its fleet of vehicles with characters from the movie Transformers. In Ola app, Ola Micro now appears as Bumblebee, while Stinger has taken over the Ola Mini icon. Ola Share and Ola Prime are now Crosschairs and Optimus Prime respectively. Ola has transformed icons for Ola Prime SUV, Ola Prime Exec, and Ola Lux to Ironhide, Drift, and Lockdown respectively.

Further, Ola will showcase exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of ‘Transformers 5: The Last Knight’, cast interviews with Anthony Hopkins, and more on Prime Play. Ola is giving its riders a chance to win free movie tickets and merchandise as well. The contest will be conducted on June 29 via Ola’s official Twitter handle and Facebook page. “Transformers5 – “The Last Knight” tickets up for grabs! Capture Bumblebee within the outline and share it with us on Facebook or Twitter, using #TransformersOnOla,” Ola said in a blog post.

The ‘Transformers 5: The Last Knight’ movie was released in India on June 23. The movie is a sequel to last year’s ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction.’ Hopkins has already said that ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ is one of the biggest movies he has ever made. While ‘Transformers 5: The Last Knight’ is the fifth movie in the ‘Transformers’ series, this is the first film in the series that Hopkins has been a part of.

The new icons are available for Ola app on Android and iOS platforms. Users will need to update their app to see the change. Once users update Ola app, company’s fleet of vehicles will appear as characters from Transformers on map.

