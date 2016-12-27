Ola Outstation announces ‘one way’ trip fares: Here’s all you need to know

Ola Outstation’s new one-way fares allow customers to avail one-way bookings at reduced fares (Rs 11 per kilometer). Ola Outstation’s new one-way fares allow customers to avail one-way bookings at reduced fares (Rs 11 per kilometer).

Ola has announced the launch of one way trip fares on Ola Outstation, which allows for inter-city travel to over 50 key cities from Delhi NCR. Ola Outstation’s new one-way fares allow customers to avail one-way bookings at reduced fares. Ola Outstation offers one way trip fare rides to cities such as Agra, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Dehradun, Mathura, Haridwar, Kurukshetra; and major industrial zones like Meerut, Sonipat, Bhiwadi and Bawal etc. Using Ola one-way fares feature, commuters can travel to cities like Jaipur, Chandigarh, Agra, Dehradun, Haridwar starting at Rs 11 per kilometer.

“While the Outstation in itself is extremely affordable, the added advantage of ‘One-Way’ fares makes it much more effective and sustainable, reaching out to a larger use case. Commuters can not only book an Ola Outstation in advance but can also rely on it for their last-minute weekend getaways. Through Ola Outstation, we are now connecting over 50 cities and are charging one way trip fares, putting Ola ahead of all others in the intercity transportation segment,” Deep Singh, Business Head – North at Ola, said.

Ola Outstation’s one way trips feature has already been rolled out in more than 10 key cities. The booking process for Ola Outstation remains the same as booking an Ola Micro or Ola Mini. Customers will need to choose ‘Outstation’ from the category list in Ola app. Next, fill in the destination details as well as date and time of travel. Users can then book from the packages and cab category of their choice.

