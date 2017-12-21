Ola launches 1MB ‘Lite’ app to serve tier II, III markets

The new Ola Lite app is lesser than 1MB in size, and is an attempt to increase revenue from tier II and tier III cities. (Image Source: Google Play Store) The new Ola Lite app is lesser than 1MB in size, and is an attempt to increase revenue from tier II and tier III cities. (Image Source: Google Play Store)

Cab hailing app Ola today said it has launched a ‘Lite’ version of its app that works on the lowest Internet connectivity and will target consumers in tier II and III cities of the country.

Ola Lite is a lightweight app that consumes less than 1 MB space and loads within 3 seconds without compromising on the booking experience, Ola said in a blog post. Other Internet companies that offer similar lighter apps include Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“As the first in the industry to launch the Lite app, Ola fuels its focus on solving accessibility challenges in the emerging towns and cities of the country,” it added. The Bengaluru-based company, which is locked in an intense battle with US-based Uber for leadership in the Indian market, has already introduced features like offline booking.

“Our solutions such as Progressive Web App and Offline Booking tackling similar challenges have already set the tone for our sharper focus on emerging cities and towns,” Ola Vice President Product Management Rajiv Thondanoor said.

Lite now presents an unique opportunity to cater to the transportation needs of millions of more Indians residing in these parts of the country, he added.

