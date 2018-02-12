Nvidia joins AMD in crypto gold rush as mining boosts results

RBC Capital Markets analyst Mitch Steves estimated that Nvidia’s cryptocurrency revenue rose to about 0 million from million last quarter. (File Photo) RBC Capital Markets analyst Mitch Steves estimated that Nvidia’s cryptocurrency revenue rose to about 0 million from million last quarter. (File Photo)

The semiconductor business is a great business to be in, at least for now. On Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s earnings call last month, the company said it’s seeing strength in demand for graphics processing units (GPUs), chips that are used in cryptocurrency mining. Now its competitor Nvidia Corp is joining in on the fun. Even Samsung Electronics Co is reportedly making technology for crypto miners.

“Strong demand in the cryptocurrency market exceeded our expectations,” Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said in the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call Thursday. The firm’s shares rose as much as 10 percent Friday, and have doubled in the past year. Advanced Micro Devices climbed 6.8 percent on January 31, the day after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings. It gained another 2 percent Friday.

Here’s a roundup of what both companies said about cryptocurrency demand on recent conference calls, according to Bloomberg transcripts:

Nvidia

Some of Nvidia’s top quotes about cryptocurreny include: “Strong demand in the cryptocurrency market exceeded our expectations. It’s up a bit from what we saw in Q3.” “While the overall contribution of cryptocurrency to our business remains difficult to quantify, we believe it was a higher percentage of revenue than the prior quarter. That said, our main focus remains on our core gaming market, as cryptocurrency trends will likely remain volatile.” “We modeled crypto approximately flat for next quarter.”

RBC Capital Markets analyst Mitch Steves estimated that Nvidia’s cryptocurrency revenue rose to about $180 million from $70 million last quarter. BMO Capital Markets’s Ambrish Srivastava said that overall crypto-related business contributed more than $230 million in the fourth quarter. “We had said the company needed to beat and raise, and it sure did, and then some,” Srivastava wrote in a note to clients. “Crypto likely had a hand to play in the results.”

On Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s earnings call last month, the company said it’s seeing strength in demand for graphics processing units (GPUs), chips that are used in cryptocurrency mining. (File Photo) On Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s earnings call last month, the company said it’s seeing strength in demand for graphics processing units (GPUs), chips that are used in cryptocurrency mining. (File Photo)

Advanced Micro Devices

Chipmaker AMD has had these reactions to the surging crypto-mining trends: “Crypto is strong right now.” “If you look at blockchain, in particular, our estimates are that it was about one-third of the growth, one-third of the $140 million in the computing and graphics segment.” “We see strength as we’re going into the first quarter. Graphics in general is going to be strong into the first half and that’s some of what’s contributing to our strong Q1 guidance.” “I previously said we thought it was about mid-single digits percentage of our annual revenue. It may be a little bit higher than that – let’s call it a point or so – but, really, a lot of our growth is outside of the blockchain market.”

“Cryptocurrency mining seems likely to be driving more revenue than the company realizes, and the shortage of graphics that it has created is helping the overall business,” Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore wrote in a note to clients. Whether the good times last is still up for debate. The recent plunge in the prices of cryptocurrencies may pressure demand from the miners of so-called digital gold.

