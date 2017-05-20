Nubia N1 Lite confirmed to launch on May 22 in India

Nubia after launching the M2 Lite earlier this month is now all set to bring the N1 Lite in India on Monday, May 22. ZTE-owned company started teasing the launch of a new Nubia smartphone with front LED flash on Twitter from Friday, but Indian Express has learnt from official sources within the company that it is bringing the entry-level Nubia N1 Lite to India on May 22.
The Nubia N1 Lite was first announced during MWC 2017 in February, and on Friday, Nubia India on twitter posted a teaser image with a caption that reads, “Let there be Lite!”.
About the specifications of Nubia N1 Lite, the handset features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with LED flash and 84-degree wide angle lens. The rear camera is of 8-megapixel with dual LED Flash. It will also feature a fingerprint sensor below the camera module.
Upfront, the Nubia N1 Lite packs a 5.5-inch (720 x 1280 pixels) HD IPS display and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The dual-SIM N1 Lite will come with 4G VoLTE support in India.
Since it will be an entry level smartphone for Nubia, the processor on N1 Lite is a 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC coupled with Mali-T720 GPU and 2 GB of RAM. The handset gets 16 GB of internal memory, which is expandable via microSD (up to 128GB).
The Nubia N1 Lite packs a 3000mAh battery. It is expected to come in one colour option with Golden highlights.
