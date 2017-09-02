Now you can take a Deep Learning course online, Coursera co-founder says barrier to entry has come down

Coursera’s co-founder and leading AI expert Andrew Ng, who created the certificate programme, told IndianExpress.com that that it is becoming possible take this deep learning course online because the barrier to entry for AI is lowering for most people. Coursera’s co-founder and leading AI expert Andrew Ng, who created the certificate programme, told IndianExpress.com that that it is becoming possible take this deep learning course online because the barrier to entry for AI is lowering for most people.

You might think it is among the toughest topics to study, but the fact is that now you can learn Deep Learning online. Online education platform Coursera has announced a specialisation on artificial intelligence’s hot new trend of deep learning.

Coursera’s co-founder and leading AI expert Andrew Ng, who created the certificate programme, told IndianExpress.com that that it is becoming possible take this deep learning course online because the barrier to entry for AI is lowering for most people. “Compared to a decade back, today you have relatively simple learning algorithms and much more reliance on data,” he said.

Elaborating on the same, he said an AI system is basically two sources of knowledge: “How much humans engineer into the system and how much the system learns from data. But over the last decade or so, the lines of code needed to build a new vision system or natural language processing (NLP) system has been falling while the data you feed to it has been growing.”

Andrew sees artificial intelligence as the new electricity with the potential to change our lives significantly. “It will help in many way from better diagnosis of diseases to personalised education. There won’t be any industry that AI will not transform,” he said in a video call.

Andrew is VP & Chief Scientist of Baidu as well as Adjunct Professor at Stanford University. In 2011, he was instrumental in setting up Stanford University’s main MOOC (Massive Open Online Courses) platform.

The course, open for anyone with basic programming skills, will be an extension to Andrew’s popular Machine Learning course which has so far had close to 2 million learners. Coursera says the deep learning course will offer an insight into AI algorithms, mastering deep learning from its foundations (neural networks) to its industry applications like Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Speech Recognition.

Andrew says that in the coming years even Indian companies will realise that they too “can – and must – be part of this AI-powered future”.

