Now pay for apps, movies on Google Play via MobiKwik wallet

The partnership will enable MobiKwik customers access to a wide range of paid games, movies and other entertainment apps on on Google Play. (Source: MobiKwik) The partnership will enable MobiKwik customers access to a wide range of paid games, movies and other entertainment apps on on Google Play. (Source: MobiKwik)

MobiKwik has tied up its services with Google Play, and will now let customers pay for apps, games via the mobile wallet. It is the first time an Indian company has tied up with Google’s Play Store. However, MobiKwik won’t be added as a separate payment option on the Google Play Store. It’s just that MobiKwik app will now have a recharge option for Google Play Store as well.

“By associating with Google Play we want our customers to enjoy their cherished movies, read books, enjoy games and more without any problem. The users don’t have to compromise with their wishes of purchasing any app on Google Play due to shortage of funds. MobiKwik takes every initiative to make our customers content and happy with our services,” said Vineet K Singh, Chief Business Officer at MobiKwik in a press statement.

In addition to this users may also purchase gift cards for Google Play Store on MobiKwik, which they can use or gift it to a friend. Users can add balance to their Google Play accounts directly from their MobiKwik wallet in just three steps.

1. Click the Google Play icon on MobiKwik app on Android. This should be visible in the ‘Recharge’ tab located on the bottom left corner of the app.

2. Add the desired amount to recharge. (The minimum amount you can add is Rs 100).

3 Choose your preferred method of payment via Debit/Credit card, Net banking. Users can also opt-in for MobiKwik’s cash pick up service, which the company says arrives in 30 minutes.

Post recharge, the user will receive an auto-update to the email id registered on the app. The amount should then reflect in your Google Play Store app as well.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd