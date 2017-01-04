Now go cashless with Paytm at PVR and amusement parks

PVR to extend wallet payments with Paytm to all box offices and candy stores. PVR to extend wallet payments with Paytm to all box offices and candy stores.

Mobile payment and e-commerce platform Paytm announced that it has partnered with PVR, Cinepolis, amusement parks and gaming parlours to enable cashless payments.

“Our integration will not only ensure customers to enjoy their share of fun and frolic without worrying about exact change, but also bring us a step closer to our vision of making India a cashless society,” said Kiran Vasireddy, Senior Vice President, Paytm, in a statement.

The company has also introduced Paytm “Nearby”, a feature that guides customers to their nearest Paytm merchant. “We are happy to extend wallet payments with Paytm to all our box offices and candy stores. This makes it even more convenient for customers to go cashless,” added Rajat Tyagi, CIO, PVR Cinemas.

Only yesterday did Paytm also add support for payments using the “Unified Payments Interface” (UPI). Users on the UPI platform can now add money to their Paytm wallets using their UPI ID, a statement said.

“We have implemented a deep integration between our payment system and UPI. This will not only help customers add money into their Paytm Wallets, but also act as a strong foundation for our upcoming Payments Bank,” said Nitin Misra, Senior Vice President, Paytm.

Paytm has also introduced “App Password” feature that helps user to keep Paytm account safe even if the phone is lost or misplaced. The app is available in 10 regional languages, including Hindi, to make digital payments accessible to all.