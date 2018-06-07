Nokia to help Vodafone meet growing data demand

Nokia’s technology will enable Vodafone to deliver the best-in-class mobile broadband experience to customers Nokia’s technology will enable Vodafone to deliver the best-in-class mobile broadband experience to customers

To meet the increasing mobile data demand in the country, Vodafone India oannounced it will deploy Nokia’s field-proven cloud packet core to cost-effectively provide faster mobile broadband. The Nokia Cloud Packet Core, supported by Nokia CloudBand software, will meet the mobile data demands of 7.8 million subscribers in Bengaluru. The deployment will enhance the scale and agility of Vodafone India’s network to ensure the timely launch of new services, the company said in a statement.

“Collaborating with Nokia will also support us in providing a more reliable and superior network experience to our customers,” said Vishant Vora, Director Technology, Vodafone India.

A cloud packet core is essential for service providers to connect to a higher number and variety of devices and to deliver a wider range of services across different access technologies. Nokia’s technology leverages all the benefits of a cloud packet core architecture for maximizing resource utilization and rapidly deploying services when and where needed.

Also Read: HMD Global promises to upgrade all Nokia-branded smartphones to Android P

“Our technology also enables Vodafone to deliver the best-in-class mobile broadband experience to the customer and lives up to our joint social responsibility to reduce carbon emissions,” added Samar Mittal, account director at Nokia India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App