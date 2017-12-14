Nokia, IIT-Delhi partnership to use AI, make networks more reliable

Under the collaboration, IIT-Delhi research scholars from the applied mathematics, statistical and computer science fields will work with Nokia in India to develop software modules based on AI algorithms with machine learning. (File Photo) Under the collaboration, IIT-Delhi research scholars from the applied mathematics, statistical and computer science fields will work with Nokia in India to develop software modules based on AI algorithms with machine learning. (File Photo)

Nokia and the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to use data science, analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make networks more efficient and reliable. The collaboration will allow IIT-Delhi to leverage Nokia’s technological leadership and expertise in communications networking to conduct research in these areas.

“New technologies require fresh thinking and working with the scholars of IIT-Delhi will allow us to push the boundaries of what is possible. The collaboration will help us to prepare for the future, for which skills in analytics and artificial intelligence are essential,” Amit Dhingra, Vice President of Global Service Delivery at Nokia, said in a statement.

With networks becoming increasingly complex and data use growing exponentially, efficiency and quality-related challenges must be addressed pre-emptively to boost network performance and make services real-time, the company said. Under the collaboration, IIT-Delhi research scholars from the applied mathematics, statistical and computer science fields will work with Nokia in India to develop software modules based on AI algorithms with machine learning, deep learning and predictive analytics.

“Working with major technology firms like Nokia allows us to develop new capabilities in advanced technologies. The collaboration will provide crucial exposure to our students and enable them to put theoretical topics to practical use,” added BR Mehta, Dean of R&D at IIT-Delhi. The self-learning and pre-emptive capabilities will help Nokia’s service delivery to be 5G ready.

