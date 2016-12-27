Nokia files additional patent suits against Apple

Nokia files more patents against Apple (Picture for representation) Nokia files more patents against Apple (Picture for representation)

Finnish telecoms networks equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it had filed a new set of patent lawsuits against Apple Inc in Asia, Europe and the United States. Nokia Corp had said on Wednesday it was suing Apple, accusing the iPhone maker of violating 32 technology patents. It said on Thursday it had now filed 40 patents suits in 11 countries.

Nokia shares were down nearly 5 percent at 4.496 euros on Thursday as analysts warned a legal battle with Apple could hold up royalty payments that are vital to shoring up the Finnish company’s profits.

Nokia’s patent licence contract with Apple expires at the end of the year. This week, both sides have taken legal action – with Nokia accusing Apple of violating some technology patents and Apple complaining of being overcharged – suggesting a new deal will be hard to agree.

“Nokia has created or contributed to many of the fundamental technologies used in today’s mobile devices, including Apple products. After several years of negotiations trying to reach agreement to cover Apple’s use of these patents, we are now taking action to defend our rights”, ” Ilkka Rahnasto, head of Nokia patent business said in a statement.

“Nokia will likely be granted a better licence deal from Apple. But because of the dispute, it could take years to reach a new contract, and royalties will likely come (as) retrospective one-time payments,” said Inderes analyst Mikael Rautanen, who has an “accumulate” rating on Nokia shares.

Also Read: Fallen smartphone brand Nokia challenges Apple and Samsung again

Once the world’s dominant cellphone maker, Nokia sold its handset business to Microsoft in 2014 and focused on its network business as well as a bulging portfolio of mobile device patents.

Wells Fargo Securities analyst Maynard Um, who follows both companies, said the lawsuits were negative for Apple and Nokia due to litigation costs and uncertainty over the outcome. “The fact that this did not go to arbitration suggests, to us, that the two sides must be far apart in what each party wants,” he wrote in a note to clients.

“It appears (Apple) is not arguing the validity of the patents but, rather, the rate it deems fair,” he said, adding Nokia could also “choose to file a suit with the International Trade Commission (ITC) to bar Apple from importing handsets into the U.S.” Um rates both companies’ shares as “market perform”.

Read More: Apple pulls Nokia-owned Withings products from its stores: Report

Nokia’s patents cover technology that reduces the need for hardware components in a phone, conserves battery life, increases radio reception, helps in recovering lost phones and enables voice recognition, among other features.

The Finnish firm has forecast the run-rate of its patent and brand licensing sales will be about 950 million euros ($994 million) by the end of 2016, but that it will fall to about 800 million after the Apple deal expires, in the absence of a new one.

Nokia’s total sales in 2016 are expected to top 24 billion euros.