Nokia, BSNL to develop 5G ecosystem in India

BSNL will leverage Nokia’s 5G-ready product portfolio and expertise to develop use cases for both enterprise and retail customers. BSNL will leverage Nokia’s 5G-ready product portfolio and expertise to develop use cases for both enterprise and retail customers.

Nokia and state-run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will team up to accelerate the development of a 5G ecosystem in India. With this partnership, Nokia will help the transaction of BSNL through its 5G end-to-end solution, including its AirScale radio access portfolio and AirFrame data centre platform for extreme broadband and ultra-reliability and low-latency communication.

“This joint initiative will go a long way to help us meet the future data demands in a most cost-effective way,” said Anupam Shrivastava, CMD of BSNL.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

BSNL will leverage Nokia’s 5G-ready product portfolio and expertise to develop use cases for both enterprise and retail customers. Nokia will further help BSNL in spectrum assessment and in optimization of the same to deliver on the promise of 5G.

Also read: HMD Global to make Nokia 3310, other models in India

The combination of high speed and low latency in 5G raises a host of possibilities, such as remote healthcare, virtual reality, augmented reality, connected cars, and full automation of homes and businesses, among others.

“We will leverage our global experience in 5G-related industry projects and collaborations to enable BSNL to evolve their networks for the programmable world,” Sanjay Malik, head of India Market, Nokia, said in a statement.

The development comes after Samsung partnered with Reliance Jio to bring 5G connectivity in India. Earlier this week, Bharti Airtel and Nokia announced a strategic roadmap for rolling out 5G services in the country.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd