Nokia 5 will be available in India by August 15, says HMD Global

Nokia 5, the mid-range smartphone from HMD Global, will be hitting stores in India by August 15, the company has told indianexpress.com. While Nokia 3 started selling in India a few weeks back, there had been no word from the Finnish startup, which has rights to use the Nokia branding, on when this mid-range phone is expected. It seems that given the overwhelming demand for Nokia 3 across all markets, HMD Global had focussed its manufacturing resources on this phone initially. The new Nokia Android smartphone phones are manufactured by Foxconn.

“We are humbled by the response to Nokia 3. Currently, we are ramping up our production for Nokia 3 on priority to meet the existing consumer demand. In the coming weeks, we will start production of Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 to get them ready for sales start by mid-August,” an HMD spokesperson said.

HMD Global announced the availability of Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and the Nokia 6 smartphones in India this June. While Nokia 3 went on sale June 16, the company had just announced pre-bookings for the Nokia 5 starting July 7 and Nokia 6 from July 14.

While the Nokia 6 pre-bookings will be on Amazon India, the Nokia 5 pre-bookings were announced for “select mobile retail outlets” across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kozhikode.

The Nokia 3, priced at Rs 9,499 has been a huge hit in India. The Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 are priced at Rs 14,999 and 12,899, respectively.

HMD Global has announced a network of over 400 distributors to support its new range of Nokia Android smartphones and feature phones. This network, HMD hopes, will help the new Nokia devices to be made available at more than 80,000 retail outlets across the country.

