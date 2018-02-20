‘No threat’ from Amazon Prime, Netflix; more players good for market: SonyLIV

SonyLIV, which recently completed five years of operations and is one of the first over the top (OTT) platforms in the country, did not share its financial numbers. (File Photo) SonyLIV, which recently completed five years of operations and is one of the first over the top (OTT) platforms in the country, did not share its financial numbers. (File Photo)

Video-on-demand service provider SonyLIV does not see any ‘threat’ from digital content platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime in India and said that more players will help build a ‘large ecosystem’ to enable the market’s growth.

“We are very excited about what is happening around us. It is interesting to see how people are seeing the opportunity in India, and I believe there is room for many more players. There is no threat. (More players coming) is good for the industry. The industry is working together to create a large ecosystem. Players are investing to grow the market,” Uday Sodhi, EVP and Head – Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), told PTI.

He further said: “We being the pioneers in this business naturally see ourselves as a leader. We have differentiated content. Our biggest chunk of viewership comes from our TV shows, followed by sports. We are also investing in original digital content.”

SonyLIV, which recently completed five years of operations and is one of the first over the top (OTT) platforms in the country, did not share its financial numbers. The app has witnessed a download of around 45 million so far. Its monthly users stand at around 25 to 30 million. Apart from Netflix and Amazon Prime, other domestic OTT platforms include Hotstar, ALT Balaji and Voot.

Sony LIV has a bank of around 70 original digital content in 5-6 Indian languages. “Two-three more original shows will be released in March or April this year,” he added. Sodhi said the number of digital video users in India is expected to grow over three-folds to up to 600 million in the next 3-4 years.

