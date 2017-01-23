Nintendo’s online store crashes after pre-order of Switch

Nintendo Switch is set to launch on March 3. And other websites, including Amazon Japan, exhausted their quota within 15 minutes of opening pre-orders. Nintendo Switch is set to launch on March 3. And other websites, including Amazon Japan, exhausted their quota within 15 minutes of opening pre-orders.

Nintendo’s online store in Japan crashed on Monday due to heavy traffic after it opened pre-orders for Switch, its latest console. The company has put up a message regretting the inconvenience caused due to heavy traffic on its webpage “My Nintendo Store” since the morning, Efe news reported.

Switch is set to launch on March 3. And other websites, including Amazon Japan, exhausted their quota within 15 minutes of opening pre-orders on Saturday. Due to its huge demand, the console is being sold online for 10,000 yen ($88) more than the company price of 29,980 yen announced on January 13.

Japan Display, the company which manufactures the screens of the consoles, expects to receive an order of 10 million screens by the end of 2017. The figure is significant considering Switch’s predecessor Wii U has sold 14 million units since its launch in 2014.

Moreover, according to estimates provided by DFC Intelligence, a consultancy firm based in the US, Nintendo, may sell close to 40 million units of Switch by 2020.

Billed as a hybrid console, Switch is a home console and a tablet that can be played on a TV or on the go. The console features a 6-inch, HD (720p) touchscreen, meaning gamers can play games outside the home. You can either use a separate Nintendo Switch Pro Controller or a new type of included detachable Joy-Con controllers.

Nintendo Switch will launch worldwide on March 3, 2017 and will cost $299.99 (or approx Rs 20,332) in the US, £279.99 (Rs 23,143) in the UK and 29,980 yen (Rs 17,830) in Japan. Gamers can pre-order Nintendo Switch in the US and Japan. Since Nintendo is not present in India, gamers here have no option but to either get the console from the US or import it.

With Tech desk inputs