Nintendo says to launch Super Mario Run Android version in March

Japan’s Nintendo said it will release an Android version of its Super Mario mobile game in March following the launch of Super Mario Run for Apple Inc’s iPhone in December. The Japanese company announced the planned launch on its Twitter feed.

Super Mario Run represents a belated bid by Nintendo to tap mobile gaming after restricting its most popular gaming character to its own game consoles.

After launching the game on December 15, downloads topped a record 40 million in just four days.

By releasing an Android version, Nintendo can tap a much larger pool of potential gamers. More than four out of five smartphones shipped in 2016 use the Android operating system, according to market research company IDC.

According to data by AppAnnie shows that by December 16, Super Mario Run was the highest grossing game in the US, UK and at number six position in Japan’s App Store.

Also Read: Super Mario Run comes to iOS: How to play, game modes and price

Super Mario Run went live in 151 countries in one go, but for now is restricted to the Apple App Store. Plus users have to pay $9.99 or Rs 620 in India in order to play the full game, and has a freemium model. So while the game is free to download, you will need to pay more eventually if you want to play all the levels.

Analysts, however, note that so far less than one in 10 people who have downloaded Super Mario Run for free have agreed to pay $9.99 to unlock all the features of the game.

Nintendo’s shares were trading 1.1 percent lower during morning trading in Tokyo, compared with a 1 percent gain in the benchmark Nikkei 225 index.