NIIT Tech appoints digital services, insurance platform heads

IT company NIIT Technologies on Monday announced the appointment of Joel Lindsey as the global head of Digital Services, and Adrian Morgan as the head of NIIT Insurance Technologies Ltd (NITL). “With their rich experience and global understanding, Joel and Adrian will help us accelerate our transformation to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the Digital revolution,” Arvind Thakur, CEO and Joint MD, NIIT Technologies said in a statement.

Equipped with over 20 years of industry experience and deep understanding of digital, Joel will be responsible for building and scaling the company’s Digital Services business globally, and shall be based in the US. Prior to joining NIIT Technologies, Joel was leading digital transformation globally for Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.

Adrian too comes with 20 years of experience in delivering technology services to the global insurance industry. He will be based in the UK and shall drive the NITL business in the London market and globally, and shape its product platform strategy, it said.

Adrian joins NIIT Technology from CSC where he was the UK Digital Transformation Practice Head and most recently held the position of UK Head of Digital for Insurance. Prior to that, Adrian was Head of Insurance Software at Xchanging where he established and led Xuber, a software and services supplier to the broking, commercial insurance and re-insurance markets, the statement said.