Mobile apps to facilitate toll RFID tags launched

Two new mobile apps, MyFASTag and FASTag Partner, which will facilitate availability and digital recharge of highway toll RFID tags affixed in cars, were launched on Thursday by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Tags can be bought online and will be home delivered as well.

The government is working on making lanes of all 371 NHAI toll plazas FASTag-enabled from October 1 this year, National Highways Authority of India chairman Deepak Kumar said after the launch.

FASTag is a reloadable tag affixed on a vehicle’s windscreen having radio frequency identification (RFID) technology that is linked to a prepaid account for automatic deduction of toll charges and the vehicle is not required to stop at the toll booths for cash transaction.

